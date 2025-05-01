Toronto Blue Jays' Closer Hits Major Personal Milestone in Win vs. Red Sox
The Toronto Blue Jays came from behind on Wednesday night to beat the Boston Red Sox 7-6 at Rogers Centre.
Toronto had lost eight of its last nine before the much-needed victory and they end April at 14-16 overall. They are in fourth place in the American League East, while Boston is in second at 17-15.
Alejandro Kirk had a walk-off single in the bottom of the tenth inning and Anthony Santander hit a clutch three-run homer in the seventh. Closer Jeff Hoffman earned the victory after throwing two scoreless innings in relief. He struck out three and still owns a microscopic 1.17 ERA.
He also hit a personal milestone, registering the 500th strikeout of his career.
Signed to a multi-year deal this offseason, the 32-year-old is a 10-year veteran of the Colorado Rockies, Cincinnati Reds, Philadelphia Phillies and Blue Jays. He's 26-26 lifetime with a 4.70 ERA, though he's seen much success since transitioning to a full-time reliever in 2022. He's struck out 22 batters in 15.1 innings this season.
The Blue Jays and Red Sox will finish out their series on Thursday night with first pitch coming at 7:07 pm. ET. All-Star Tanner Houck will pitch for Boston while Jose Berrios goes for the Jays.
Houck has been out to a terrible start this season, posting an 0-2 record and a 7.58 ERA. Berrios has been better for the Jays, going 1-1 with a 4.24 ERA. Toronto will host the Cleveland Guardians over the weekend, with that series beginning on Friday night.
