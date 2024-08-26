Toronto Blue Jays Considering Drastic Decision with Franchise Superstar in 2025
According to a report from Bob Nightengale of USA Today on Sunday, the Toronto Blue Jays are considering moving Vladimir. Guerrero to third base full-time in 2025.
Per Nightengale's reporting:
The Blue Jays are exploring the possibility of having Vladimir Guerrero Jr. play third base next season, and planning to use him there more frequently in September. Guerrero hasn’t been an everyday third baseman in four years, but considering there’s a deep crop of free-agent first basemen this winter, led by Pete Alonso and Christian Walker, it will be much easier to fill a hole at first base than third base.
That's certainly an interesting possibility and would give the Jays some flexibility heading into the offseason. Furthermore, while Toronto would like to sign Guerrero Jr. to a contract extension, if they are unable to, this could make him more attractive at next year's trade deadline.
It's been an incredible year for Guerrero Jr., despite the Jays likelihood of finishing in last place in the American League East. The 25-year-old is hitting .320 with 27 homers and 87 RBI. He's also stolen two bases. He's doing all of this without his running Bo Bichette, who has been on the injured list multiple times this year. Bichette only has four homers and a .223 average to boot.
Guerrero Jr. is a free agent after the 2025 season so he has one more year of team control. If Toronto is to try to sign him, the 10-year, $330 million extension given to Rafael Devers by the Boston Red Sox seems like a good starting point for conversation.
