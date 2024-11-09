Toronto Blue Jays' Daulton Varsho Beaten Out For Platinum Glove Award
Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Daulton Varsho failed to capture the Platinum Glove Award in the American League when it was announced on Friday night.
The award went to Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh. He is the first M's player to ever take home the honor.
Though he didn't win, it was still a great defensive season for Varsho. Not only did he win the Gold Glove Award in center field, he also won the Fielding Bible Defensive Player of the Year Award.
One of the best outfielders in the game, Varsho actually played all three outfield positions this season. He started 76 games in center, 46 games in left and 32 games in right. He appeared in 94 total games in center, logging 672.0 innings there. He made just one error in center and had four assists. The mid-summer trade of Kevin Kiermaier opened up center field full-time for Varsho.
Varsho's glove helps keep him in the lineup considering his bat has lagged the last few seasons. Since arriving in Toronto before the 2023 season, he's hit just .217 with a .289 on-base percentage. He still does have power, hitting 38 homers in those two seasons. He had 18 this season in 136 games before getting shut down with a season-ending shoulder injury.
The Blue Jays are entering a critical offseason, full of questions. Thus far, it appears that they are willing to go for it one more time with the Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette core. They have been linked to several top-end free agents.
