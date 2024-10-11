Toronto Blue Jays Facility in Florida Spared of Damage After Hurricane Milton
By now, we've all seen the videos and images of the damage done to Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg. Fla., as a result of Hurricane Milton.
The home of the Rays saw its roof completely torn off and the Rays will be assessing damage and repair options over the next few weeks. It's unknown yet whether or not Tropicana Field will be ready for play at the outset of 2025.
As for the Toronto Blue Jays, who have a spring training/player development center in nearby Dunedin, they appear to have been spared from damage.
Per Ben Nicholson-Smith, who covers the team:
Blue Jays’ player development complex is not far away but as of now Jays don’t believe there’s major damage to the PDC. Per team, focus is on making sure Jays people are safe & supported as Hurricane Milton develops.
That's certainly good news for Toronto, who will be back in Dunedin for spring training in early February. They are also likely to have players come-and-go from the facility throughout the winter as well.
From a 2021 article on the Jays website about the facility:
After two years and nearly $100 million, Toronto unveiled its brand-new player development complex on Thursday, a transition from a subpar facility to what president and CEO Mark Shapiro called “the best complex in all of Major League Baseball” in October. During the Blue Jays’ virtual unveiling, Shapiro lauded it as a facility “that can help directly contribute to bringing World Series championships back to Canada.”
The Blue Jays finished last in the American League East this past season.
