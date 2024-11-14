Toronto Blue Jays Fans Can Help Daulton Varsho Win Prestigious Award
Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Daulton Varsho won the American League Gold Glove Award in center field this season and also took home the Defensive Player of the Year Award from the Fielding Bible.
The award recognition hasn't stopped there though, with Varsho also earning the Blue Jays nomination for the prestigious Heart & Hustle Award, which is "is presented annually to a player who demonstrates a passion for the game of baseball and best embodies the values, spirit and traditions of the game."
In order for Varsho to win, he'll need some help from Jays fans. Jays fans can vote for Varsho at the link below and have until Nov. 18 to cast their ballots. The winners of the award are announced on Nov. 22.
Varsho just completed his second year with the Blue Jays after coming over in a trade from the Arizona Diamondbacks before the 2023 season. He's one of the best defenders in all of baseball and should have an opportunity to man center field on a full-time basis in 2025, since Kevin Kiermaier is no longer with the organization.
In addition to Varsho's glove, he also provides some power at the plate. Though he hit just .214 in 2024, he still hit 18 homers and stole 10 bases.
The Blue Jays finished last in the American League East, going 74-88. They are looking to improve this offseason and are one of the rumored suitors for slugger Juan Soto. Toronto has the first meeting scheduled with Soto and agent Scott Boras.
