Toronto Blue Jays' Joey Votto Starts Long-Awaited Minor League Rehab Assignment
After three full months of waiting, Joey Votto has finally returned to the diamond.
The Toronto Blue Jays sent the veteran slugger on a rehab assignment to the Florida Complex League on Monday. Votto, who has been out with an ankle injury since March 17, entered the FCL Blue Jays' game against the FCL Phillies in the fourth inning.
Votto flied out to center in each of his first two at-bats, but capped things off with a sacrifice fly in the ninth inning. The 40-year-old logged 4.1 innings at first base as well.
It marked Votto's first taste game action since Spring Training. He rolled his right ankle in the dugout during his Grapefruit League debut, right after he blasted a solo home run off of Philadelphia Phillies ace Zack Wheeler.
Votto signed a minor league contract with the Blue Jays on March 8 following a full offseason spent in free agency.
The only reason Votto was on the open market to begin with was because the Cincinnati Reds declined their club option on one of the franchise's best players in November. Votto ranked No. 5 in hits, No. 4 in WAR, No. 3 in RBI, No. 2 in doubles and No. 2 in home runs on the Reds' all-time leaderboards.
Votto is a career .294 hitter with a .920 OPS and a 64.5 WAR, making six All-Star appearances and winning NL MVP back in 2010. In 65 games last year, Votto hit .202 with 14 home runs, 38 RBI, a .747 OPS and a -0.1 WAR while nursing a shoulder injury.
While it may take a little more time before the Blue Jays actually recall Votto, some of their recent roster moves have cleared up room for him on the big league roster. Toronto recently designated utility man Cavan Biggio and first baseman/designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach for assignment, trading Biggio to the Los Angeles Dodgers on June 12.
