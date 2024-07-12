Toronto Blue Jays Slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Talks All-Star Game, Durability
For the fourth year in a row, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is headed to the Midsummer Classic.
"I'm really looking forward to it," the Toronto Blue Jays first baseman told Fastball through an interpreter on Friday. "Obviously, I don't take it for granted, so every one of these All-Star appearances is a big thing for me. I just really want to soak in the moment, enjoy it with my family and see some of those familiar faces on the field."
Guerrero won a spot in the American League's starting lineup last week, beating out Baltimore Orioles first baseman Ryan Mountcastle in the final round of fan voting. The 25-year-old slugger is currently batting .287 with 13 home runs, 53 RBI, an .809 OPS and a 2.2 WAR.
Since making his MLB debut, Guerrero has been a featured player during every single All-Star break. He participated in the Home Run Derby in 2019 and 2023, on top of playing in the 2021, 2022 and 2023 All-Star Games themselves.
Guerrero won the Home Run Derby in 2023, but he will not be defending his title in 2024.
"Last season, it kinda affected me as far as fatigue for the second half of the season, so at this moment, it's not really something that I'm prioritizing," Guerrero said. "But in the future, you never know, I could definitely make an appearance."
The "MLB The Show 24" cover athlete will still be suiting up for the actual All-Star Game next Tuesday. As a result, Guerrero could end up facing Pittsburgh Pirates rookie Paul Skenes, who was announced as the National League's starting pitcher on Friday.
Guerrero recognized just how special it was for Skenes to be named an All-Star starter as a rookie, as well as the immediate impact he has made in Pittsburgh. At the same time, Guerrero hyped up his showdown with Skenes as one to watch in Arlington next week.
"He's a great talent," Guerrero said. "I'm really looking forward to a great matchup. He's a great pitcher, I'm a great hitter, so I just want to put on a show for the fans and I'm really looking forward to it."
Skenes has appeared in just 11 MLB games to this point in his career. Guerrero, on the other hand, has appeared in 752, which is good for the fifth-most by any player since he reached the big leagues.
Guerrero has only missed one game so far this season, and just 24 in his career as a whole.
"I'm one of those players that if I can walk, I can play," Guerrero said. "A lot of players kinda feel something bothering them, they kinda want to sit out, want to take a break here and there. But if I can walk, I can play, there's no excuse on my end."
Guerrero started a partnership with BODYARMOR in January, becoming the first-ever Canadian athlete to sign an endorsement deal with the sports drink company.
It wasn't just a cash-grab, either. Guerrero said he went out of his way to improve his hydration routine this year, and that his new regimen has worked wonders so far.
"I'm really focusing on my hydration now and how it impacts into my recovery," Guerrero said. "Due to the long season, I kinda wanted to emphasize that a bit more and I've been super, super grateful to be with a brand that really takes that to the next level."
By staying in the lineup day in and day out, Guerrero will be able to keep doing his part for a Blue Jays team that is currently sitting dead last in the AL East at 43-50. Toronto remains 8.5 games away from a Wild Card spot, which is a gap that Guerrero isn't particularly intimidated by heading into the second half.
"All I'm worried about is winning," Guerrero said. "That's kinda the same mentality that everyone has in that clubhouse and it's kinda the same goal that the team has as well. So as long as I kinda maintain that mind frame that all I want to do is win, the results are gonna come at the end."
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.