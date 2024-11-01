Toronto Blue Jays Lefty, Former Reliever Also Won World Series with Los Angeles Dodgers
Earlier this week, the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the New York Yankees in the World Series, four games to one. It was the eighth championship in franchise history for the Dodgers.
Teoscar Hernandez and Kevin Kiermaier, a pair of outfielders who used to play for the Toronto Blue Jays, were part of the Dodgers run to the championship and will get World Series rings.
However, two players with some lesser Jays ties also are getting World Series rings from Los Angeles.
Reliever Daniel Hudson, who spent part of the 2019 season with the Blue Jays, is getting some jewelry. It's his second career ring after winning the 2019 title with the Washington Nationals after being traded from Toronto.
Also, pitcher Ryan Yarbrough, who ended the year with Toronto, will get one after pitching in 32 games for Los Angeles earlier this season.
With regards to Hudson, he played 15 years in the big leagues with the Chicago White Sox, Arizona Diamondbacks, Pittsburgh Pirates, Dodgers, Blue Jays, Nationals and San Diego Padres. He's now 37 years old and is retiring.
He made his debut with the White Sox in 2009 and was the Nationals closer after being acquired from Toronto in 2019.
Lifetime, he went 65-45 with a 3.74 ERA. He served as a starter for some portions of his career, even winning 16 games with the 2011 Diamondbacks. He went 6-3 in 45 games with Toronto.
He made 17 career postseason appearances as well, pitching to a 1-2 record a 6.00 ERA.
The 32-year-old Yarbrough appeared in 12 games for the Jays this season after coming over from the Dodgers. He threw 31.1 innings for Toronto with a 2.01 ERA.
A seven-year veteran of the Tampa Bay Rays, Dodgers, Kansas City Royals and Blue Jays, he's 53-40 lifetime with a 4.21 ERA. He has appeared in 196 career games, making 68 starts.
