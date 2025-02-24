Toronto Blue Jays’ Anthony Santander Held Up Among Top Corner Outfielders in MLB
It remains to be seen how he produces north of the border, but the Toronto Blue Jays successfully acquired a star when they signed Anthony Santander last month.
ESPN's Buster Olney continued his series of ranking the top 10 players at each position across MLB, moving onto his list for corner outfielders on Monday. Reigning AL MVP Aaron Judge beat out his former teammate, Juan Soto, for the top spot, sitting just above Kyle Tucker and Ronald Acuña Jr.
Santander was one of Olney’s six honorable mentions, effectively making him a top-16 corner outfielder in the league. Mike Trout, Teoscar Hernández, Riley Greene, Lawrence Butler and Ian Happ were the other five who just missed out on the top 10.
In 155 games last season, Santander hit .235 with 44 home runs, 102 RBIs, an .814 OPS and a 2.9 WAR. The longtime Baltimore Orioles slugger made his first All-Star appearance, won his first Silver Slugger and finished 14th in AL MVP voting.
Since he became a regular MLB player in 2019, Santander has blasted 154 home runs – good for seventh-most in the AL in that span.
Toronto inked Santander to a five-year, $92.5 million deal in January. The front office had previously whiffed on Juan Soto, Roki Sasaki, Max Fried and Corbin Burnes before coming up short on Pete Alonso and Alex Bregman, making Santander's arrival all the more important.
