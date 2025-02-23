Toronto Blue Jays Possible Starter Leaves Sunday's Game with Injury
Addison Barger, who is angling for some time in the Toronto Blue Jays rotation at third base this season, left Sunday's Grapefruit League contest with a hand injury.
The team put out a post on "X:" The Blue Jays were playing against the division-rival Boston Red Sox.
The 25-year-old Barger made his major league debut last season for the Jays, hitting .197 in 69 games. He popped seven homers and drove in 28 runs.
Barger figures to battle Gold Glove finalist Ernie Clement and former top prospect Orelvis Martinez for time at third base.
The Blue Jays are coming off a season in which they finished 74-88 and in last place in the American League East. However, they feel better about their chances this season. The group added power to their lineup by signing Anthony Santander, formerly of the Baltimore Orioles. He hit 44 homers for Baltimore last season and has been one of the most productive hitters in baseball over the last three years.
Furthermore, the Jays added power to their bullpen by bringing back Yimi Garcia and by signing Jeff Hoffman to a three-year deal. They traded for Andres Gimenez, formerly of the Cleveland Guardians, who is one of the best defenders in all of baseball.
Finally, they brought in future Hall of Famer Max Scherzer, who should help stabilize the end of the starting rotation and provide clubhouse leadership.
The Blue Jays will continue Grapefruit League play for the next five weeks before opening up the regular season on March 27.
