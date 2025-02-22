Toronto Blue Jays Starting Pitcher Goes Viral After Fantasy Football Flop
The Toronto Blue Jays opened the Grapefruit League season on Saturday afternoon against the New York Yankees, but the best story wasn't what was happening between the lines, it was what was happening in the walk between the dugout and home plate.
On his 36th birthday, Jays pitcher Chris Bassitt ended up serving as the team's bat boy. It was punishment for his finishing last in the team's fantasy football league this past season. Bassitt also had a jersey on it that featured his fantasy team's record, 4-10.
It's surprising that Bassitt finished last, given that he's a diehard football fan. You can find him posting about the Cleveland Browns on "X" also season long.
A 10-year veteran of the Chicago White Sox, Oakland Athletics, New York Mets and Blue Jays, Bassitt is 72-56 over his successful career. He won an American League-high 16 games back in 2023, helping Toronto get to the playoffs that year. He has five seasons of double-digit victories, including four straight.
He'll join Jose Berrios, Kevin Gausman, Max Scherzer and Bowden Francis in the Jays rotation, which will be one of the better rotations in the American League if it stays healthy.
Toronto is coming off a year in which it went 74-88 and finished last in the American League East. However, after adding Scherzer, Jeff Hoffman, Yimi Garcia, Anthony Santander and Andres Gimenez, optimism is high among Jays fans.
They open up the regular season on March 27 against the Baltimore Orioles, who finished second in the division in 2024.
Related MLB Stories
WRIGHT SIDELINED: Kyle Wright, already working back from a serious shoulder injury, has suffered a hamstring setback with the Kansas City Royals, likely taking him out of the mix for the Opening Day rotation. CLICK HERE:
OHTANI UPDATE: According to manager Dave Roberts, Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani is going to stick in the leadoff spot this season. CLICK HERE:
JOE KELLY FUTURE: Joe Kelly, who has won three World Series titles, might be ready to hang 'em up because of lingering shoulder issues. CLICK HERE:
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.