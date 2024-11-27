Here's When Toronto Blue Jays Target Juan Soto Could Make Free Agent Decision
It doesn't seem as if the Toronto Blue Jays will have to wait long to learn their fate with regards to whether or not they can sign superstar outfielder Juan Soto this offseason.
According to an article published on Wednesday by the Associated Press, Soto could sign by the time the winter meetings are done in mid-December. He could even sign before the winter meetings take place.
Juan Soto appears on a timetable to decide on where to sign either before or during baseball’s winter meetings in Dallas, which run from Dec. 8-12.
Soto has the most leverage of any free agent this offseason and could command anywhere between $500-700 million. The entire offseason is predicated around what he does and nothing big on the position player market will really happen until Soto puts pen to paper, which is likely why he is looking to sign early.
Furthermore, since agent Scott Boras represents so many of the top free agents, he also would like Soto to break the dam early, opening the door for his other clients.
The Blue Jays are reportedly in a battle with the Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees, New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers to sign Soto. After missing out on Shohei Ohtani last offseason, the Jays are looking to pair Soto would Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette in the middle of the order.
Soto just finished third in the American League MVP voting behind Aaron Judge and Bobby Witt Jr. He had 41 homers and 109 RBI.
