Fastball

Here's When Toronto Blue Jays Target Juan Soto Could Make Free Agent Decision

According to the Associated Press, Soto could be ready to make his decision sooner rather than later.

Brady Farkas

New York Yankees outfielder Juan Soto (22) on the field during workout day at Dodger Stadium on Oct 24, 2024.
New York Yankees outfielder Juan Soto (22) on the field during workout day at Dodger Stadium on Oct 24, 2024. / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
In this story:

It doesn't seem as if the Toronto Blue Jays will have to wait long to learn their fate with regards to whether or not they can sign superstar outfielder Juan Soto this offseason.

According to an article published on Wednesday by the Associated Press, Soto could sign by the time the winter meetings are done in mid-December. He could even sign before the winter meetings take place.

Juan Soto appears on a timetable to decide on where to sign either before or during baseball’s winter meetings in Dallas, which run from Dec. 8-12.

Soto has the most leverage of any free agent this offseason and could command anywhere between $500-700 million. The entire offseason is predicated around what he does and nothing big on the position player market will really happen until Soto puts pen to paper, which is likely why he is looking to sign early.

Furthermore, since agent Scott Boras represents so many of the top free agents, he also would like Soto to break the dam early, opening the door for his other clients.

The Blue Jays are reportedly in a battle with the Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees, New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers to sign Soto. After missing out on Shohei Ohtani last offseason, the Jays are looking to pair Soto would Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette in the middle of the order.

Soto just finished third in the American League MVP voting behind Aaron Judge and Bobby Witt Jr. He had 41 homers and 109 RBI.

Follow Inside the Mariners on social media

Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE:

Published
Brady Farkas
BRADY FARKAS

Brady Farkas is a baseball writer for Fastball on Sports Illustrated/FanNation and the host of 'The Payoff Pitch' podcast which can be found on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Videos on baseball also posted to YouTube. Brady has spent nearly a decade in sports talk radio and is a graduate of Oswego State University. You can follow him on Twitter @WDEVRadioBrady. 

Home/News