Toronto Blue Jays Second Baseman Andrés Giménez Snaps 2-Month Home Run Drought
Through his first five games in a Toronto Blue Jays uniform, Andrés Giménez went yard three times.
The Gold Glove second baseman wasn't known for bringing very much pop to the table during his time with the Cleveland Guardians, so his sudden power surge was quite the development. Ultimately, it turned out to be quite the anomaly as well.
By the time he hit the injured list with a quad strain on May 7, Giménez was still stuck at three homers on the season. He was activated on June 3 and was unable to go deep in each of his first five games back.
That finally changed Tuesday night, when Giménez crushed a three-run home run in the top of the first inning against the St. Louis Cardinals. On top of marking his first homer since March 31, it also gave the Blue Jays an early lead on the road.
Giménez hit .333 with a 1.399 OPS in March, then proceeded to hit .189 with a .478 OPS in his next 36 appearances.
Perhaps all the 26-year-old needed to break out of that funk was to see one ball clear the fence, which is exactly what he got Tuesday.
