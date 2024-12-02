Fastball

Toronto Blue Jays Infielder Spencer Horwitz Named Potential Trade Candidate

Spencer Horwitz might not have a place in the Toronto Blue Jays' lineup moving forward, meaning the rookie could get flipped to a team looking for a young first baseman of their own.

Sam Connon

Sep 4, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Spencer Horwitz (48) hits a single against the Philadelphia Phillies during the seventh inning at Rogers Centre.
Sep 4, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Spencer Horwitz (48) hits a single against the Philadelphia Phillies during the seventh inning at Rogers Centre. / Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images
The Toronto Blue Jays are in for a busy offseason, and they may wind up parting ways with one of their most promising young players amid all the action.

MLB.com's Mark Feinsand compiled a list of potential trade candidates for each team, and infielder Spencer Horwitz was his pick for the Blue Jays. With All-Star first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. eyeing a long-term extension, Horwitz could be blocked at his natural position, making him expendable in Toronto.

Horwitz, who made his MLB debut in 2023, appeared in 97 games for the Blue Jays this season. Through 112 career big league contests, Horwitz is a .264 hitter with 13 home runs, 47 RBI, a .783 OPS and a 1.5 WAR.

The 27-year-old wasn't one of Toronto's most hyped prospects entering the 2024 season, but he was ranked No. 16 in their system when he got called up in June. He went on to make MLB Pipeline's All-Rookie Second Team by the end of the year.

In 208 career appearances in Triple-A, Horwitz has hit .316 with 16 home runs, 122 RBI, 16 stolen bases and a .904 OPS.

Of course, Guerrero's extension is far from complete, with rumors swirling that he may be the one traded if a deal can't be hashed out. Horwitz also proved capable of playing second base in 2024, even if he posted -5 defensive runs saved in his 39 games at the position.

The Blue Jays have a lot of things to take care of before they start shopping Horwitz, but a trade could make sense somewhere down the line. They are in the market for an outfielder and a starting pitcher, and if they are unable to land either in free agency, Horwitz could be the price they pay to bring one in.

