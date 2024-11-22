Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Reportedly a Trade Candidate Amid Contract Negotiations
The Blue Jays are in the midst of pursuing some of the top free agents on the open market, but their biggest target of the offseason might already be in Toronto.
While the Blue Jays have met with Juan Soto and are looking to do the same with Blake Snell, first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is likely to remain the face of the franchise regardless of who else gets added. Unless, of course, he isn't on the roster come 2025.
The New York Post's Jon Heyman ranked Guerrero at No. 4 on his list of "Top Trade Names," behind only Chicago White Sox pitcher Garrett Crochet, St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado and Cleveland Guardians first baseman Josh Naylor.
It isn't as if the Blue Jays are actively looking to rid themselves of a 25-year-old four-time All-Star, though. According to Heyman, Toronto will try to lock him up long term this winter, considering he is slated to hit free agency next November.
However, Heyman estimated that Guerrero could be eying a $350 million payday for his next contract. That is well above Guerrero's Spotrac market value of $260 million over 10 years, and it is more twice as large as the richest contract the Blue Jays have ever handed out – six years, $150 million to George Springer in 2021.
This is not the first time Guerrero's name has surfaced in trade rumors this month, with one anonymous NL general manager predicting that Toronto would trade him after contract negotiations inevitably break down.
On the other hand, the Blue Jays tried to land Shohei Ohtani last offseason, and he wound up inking a $700 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Soto could score a $600 million payday as well, and that hasn't scared the Blue Jays off so far.
Pursuing big-time free agents and actually spending money on them are very different propositions, though, since simply being involved in the Ohtani and Soto sweepstakes doesn't impact the club's payroll in the slightest. Paying Guerrero $350 million would, and certainly not in a minor way.
If Guerrero's asking price is too rich for their blood, the Blue Jays may not have a choice as to what to do with their homegrown superstar. He is coming off his second appearance on the All-MLB First Team, having hit .323 with 30 home runs, 103 RBI, a .940 OPS and a 6.2 WAR in 2024.
For his career, Guerrero is a .288 hitter with a .863 OPS, averaging 32 home runs, 100 RBI and a 4.3 WAR per 162 games.
