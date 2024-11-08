What is the Thought Process For the Toronto Blue Jays with Regards to Signing Juan Soto?
Last offseason, the Toronto Blue Jays reportedly got close to signing superstar free agent Shohei Ohtani. There was even a report out that Ohtani was flying to Toronto in order to make the deal official.
It obviously never happened and Ohtani just won a World Series with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
So the question this offseason is naturally about Juan Soto. How far will the team go to secure they land him and make sure what happened with Ohtani doesn't happen again? And furthermore, will Soto be genuinly interested, or is his representation just using the Blue Jays as a way to leverage more money elsewhere?
Blue Jays Insider Keegan Mattheson recently discussed all of this on OverDrive1050, saying that the Blue Jays certainly have the money to be "in" on top free agents. However, he cautioned against the Blue Jays going "all-out" for Soto. He said that this front office tends to stick more to its player valuations, and isn't likely to end up in a true bidding war.
Soto would be a major difference maker for the Blue Jays, who finished last in the American League East this past season. He'd pair with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette in the middle of the Toronto lineup. Both of those players are free agents after the season ends and Toronto is looking to make one last run with that core.
Soto hit 41 homers and had 109 RBI this past season for the Yankees as they reached the World Series against Los Angeles. They lost in five games.
