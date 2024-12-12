Toronto Blue Jays Insider Says the Team Can Still Reach an Extension with Vlad Guerrero Jr.
The Toronto Blue Jays are in a very precarious spot this offseason.
On one hand, the Blue Jays have a number of expiring contracts in the next two seasons, giving them all kinds of financial flexibility to go out and make impactful moves in the marketplace.
However, because they have so many deals expiring, they don't have much certainty moving forward, which is seemingly a deterrent to potential free agents.
The biggest issue for Toronto is that Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is a free agent at the end of the 2025 season, so with his status up in the air, it's tough for incoming players to want to commit to Toronto. Guerrero Jr. is the face of the franchise and would seemingly be headed for a contract extension in the $350-500 million range, but does he want to do that or just wait for his crack at free agency?
Speaking on the MLB Network on Wednesday at the winter meetings, Jays Insider Shi Davidi said he still thinks there is a pathway to an extension for Guerrero Jr. that doesn't involve him hitting free agency first.
Guerrero Jr. is one of the most impactful offensive players in baseball, and he's a former Gold Glover defensively at first base. He's coming off a year in which he hit .323 with 30 homers and 103 RBI. He also finished sixth in the American League MVP voting.
Despite his success, the Blue Jays finished last in the American League East at 74-88. They made the playoffs in both 2022 and 2023.
