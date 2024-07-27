Toronto Blue Jays Lefty Being Targeted By Houston Astros at Trade Deadline
According to MLB Insider Jon Heyman of the New York Post, Toronto Blue Jays left-hander Yusei Kikuchi is being targeted at the looming trade deadline by the Houston Astros.
Heyman also says that Tigers' pitcher Jack Flaherty is a target for them. Heyman says that the Astros don't have a lot of prospects to offer at this point, so players that are on expiring deals are more realistic targets for them. Kikuchi fits that bill as he's at the end of a three-year deal that he signed before the 2022 season.
The 33-year-old Kikuchi is one of the top rental arms on the market this year, featuring elite strikeout stuff. Though he's just 4-9 on the year, he has struck out 130 batters in 115.2 innings. He does have a 4.75 ERA so he's not a sure thing, but for an Astros team that is missing several pitchers due to injury, he would represent an upgrade to the rotation.
In his sixth year in the majors with the Seattle Mariners and Blue Jays, Kikuchi is 36-46 lifetime with a 4.72 ERA. He's been somewhat of an enigma since coming over from Japan in 2019. He has flashed great ability, making the All-Star Game with Seattle in 2021, but has also shown to be inconsistent. What's still true is that he possesses the ability to miss bats, which is very valuable in today's game.
Kikuchi is currently struggling at the moment, having gone 0-3 with a 7.34 ERA in his last seven games. He lasted just 4.2 innings on Friday night in a walk-off win over the Texas Rangers.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.