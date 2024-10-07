Toronto Blue Jays MVP Candidate Named Finalist For Another Prestigious Award
Toronto Blue Jays superstar Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was named a finalist for the prestigious Hank Aaron Award on Monday afternoon.
The award has been around since 1999 and is described as:
The Hank Aaron Award is awarded annually to the best overall offensive performer in each league. The award was introduced in 1999 to mark the 25th anniversary of Hank Aaron breaking Babe Ruth's all-time home run record. A panel of Hall of Famers will combine with a fan vote to determine the winners.
While not the same as the MVP Award, Guerrero Jr. is listed alongside several MVP candidates on this ballot. He's joined by Jarren Duran (Red Sox), Gunnar Henderson (Orioles), Jose Ramirez (Guardians), Brent Rooker (A's), Yordan Alvarez (Astros), Aaron Judge and Juan Soto (Yankees). All of those players figure to finish inside the Top Ten of AL MVP voting. Guerrero Jr. would figure to finish somewhere in the top seven.
The 25-year-old star finished the season with a .323 average, 30 homers and 103 RBI. He had 199 hits, a .396 on-base percentage and a .940 OPS. He's heading into the final year of his rookie contract and could be in line for a massive extension this offseason. Should he get one, the 10-year, $313 million extension given to Rafael Devers a few years ago would be a good place to start.
The Blue Jays finished last in the American League East this season.
To vote for Guerrero Jr., fans can visit the following link. You can vote until Oct. 13.
