NFL Announces Finalists for MVP, Other Major Season Awards

The NFL officially announced the Associated Press’s finalists for their major end-of-season awards on Thursday, ahead of this year’s NFL Honors. The ceremony—hosted by Jon Hamm—will take place at 9:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, Feb. 5, during Super Bowl LX week in Santa Clara, Calif.

The AP annually presents eight awards that are officially recognized by the league. They are Most Valuable Player, Offensive Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, Comeback Player of the Year, Offensive Rookie of the Year, Defensive Rookie of the Year, Coach of the Year and Assistant Coach of the Year.

Five finalists have been named for each award. Here’s a look:

Most Valuable Player

Stafford is the frontrunner to win NFL MVP. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Finalist Team QB Josh Allen Buffalo Bills QB Trevor Lawrence Jacksonville Jaguars QB Drake Maye New England Patriots RB Christian McCaffrey San Francisco 49ers QB Matthew Stafford Los Angeles Rams

Offensive Player of the Year

Jaxon Smith-Njigba led the NFL in receiving yards in 2025. | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Finalist Team QB Drake Maye New England Patriots RB Christian McCaffrey San Francisco 49ers WR Puka Nacua Los Angeles Rams RB Bijan Robinson Atlanta Falcons WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba Seattle Seahawks

Defensive Player of the Year

Myles Garrett broke the NFL's single-season sack record in 2025. | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

Player Team DE Will Anderson Jr. Houston Texans LB Nik Bonitto Denver Broncos DE Myles Garrett Cleveland Browns DE Aidan Hutchinson Detroit Lions DE Micah Parsons Green Bay Packers

Comeback Player of the Year

Stefon Diggs caught 85 passes for 1,013 yards and four touchdowns a season after tearing his ACL. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Player Team WR Stefon Diggs New England Patriots DE Aidan Hutchinson Detroit Lions QB Trevor Lawrence Jacksonville Jaguars RB Christian McCaffrey San Francisco 49ers QB Dak Prescott Dallas Cowboys

Offensive Rookie of the Year

Tetairoa McMillan is considered the favorite to win Offensive Rookie of the Year. | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Player Team QB Jaxson Dart New York Giants WR Emeka Egbuka Tampa Bay Buccaneers RB TreVeyon Henderson New England Patriots WR Tetairoa McMillan Carolina Panthers QB Tyler Shough New Orleans Saints

Defensive Rookie of the Year

Carson Schwesinger tallied 89 total tackles as a rookie. | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Player Team DE Abdul Carter New York Giants S Nick Emmanwori Seattle Seahawks LB James Pearce Jr. Atlanta Falcons LB Carson Schwesinger Cleveland Browns S Xavier Watts Atlanta Falcons

Coach of the Year

Mike Vrabel has the Patriots on the doorstep of a Super Bowl appearance. | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Coach Team Liam Coen Jacksonville Jaguars Ben Johnson Chicago Bears Mike Macdonald Seattle Seahawks Kyle Shanahan San Francisco 49ers Mike Vrabel New England Patriots

Assistant Coach of the Year

Vance Joseph's defense led the NFL in sacks in 2025. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Coach Team DC Vic Fangio Philadelphia Eagles DC Brian Flores Minnesota Vikings DC Vance Joseph Denver Broncos OC Klint Kubiak Seattle Seahawks OC Josh McDaniels New England Patriots

More NFL on Sports Illustrated