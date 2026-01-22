NFL Announces Finalists for MVP, Other Major Season Awards
The NFL officially announced the Associated Press’s finalists for their major end-of-season awards on Thursday, ahead of this year’s NFL Honors. The ceremony—hosted by Jon Hamm—will take place at 9:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, Feb. 5, during Super Bowl LX week in Santa Clara, Calif.
The AP annually presents eight awards that are officially recognized by the league. They are Most Valuable Player, Offensive Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, Comeback Player of the Year, Offensive Rookie of the Year, Defensive Rookie of the Year, Coach of the Year and Assistant Coach of the Year.
Five finalists have been named for each award. Here’s a look:
Most Valuable Player
Finalist
Team
QB Josh Allen
Buffalo Bills
QB Trevor Lawrence
Jacksonville Jaguars
QB Drake Maye
New England Patriots
RB Christian McCaffrey
San Francisco 49ers
QB Matthew Stafford
Los Angeles Rams
Offensive Player of the Year
Finalist
Team
QB Drake Maye
New England Patriots
RB Christian McCaffrey
San Francisco 49ers
WR Puka Nacua
Los Angeles Rams
RB Bijan Robinson
Atlanta Falcons
WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Seattle Seahawks
Defensive Player of the Year
Player
Team
DE Will Anderson Jr.
Houston Texans
LB Nik Bonitto
Denver Broncos
DE Myles Garrett
Cleveland Browns
DE Aidan Hutchinson
Detroit Lions
DE Micah Parsons
Green Bay Packers
Comeback Player of the Year
Player
Team
WR Stefon Diggs
New England Patriots
DE Aidan Hutchinson
Detroit Lions
QB Trevor Lawrence
Jacksonville Jaguars
RB Christian McCaffrey
San Francisco 49ers
QB Dak Prescott
Dallas Cowboys
Offensive Rookie of the Year
Player
Team
QB Jaxson Dart
New York Giants
WR Emeka Egbuka
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
RB TreVeyon Henderson
New England Patriots
WR Tetairoa McMillan
Carolina Panthers
QB Tyler Shough
New Orleans Saints
Defensive Rookie of the Year
Player
Team
DE Abdul Carter
New York Giants
S Nick Emmanwori
Seattle Seahawks
LB James Pearce Jr.
Atlanta Falcons
LB Carson Schwesinger
Cleveland Browns
S Xavier Watts
Atlanta Falcons
Coach of the Year
Coach
Team
Liam Coen
Jacksonville Jaguars
Ben Johnson
Chicago Bears
Mike Macdonald
Seattle Seahawks
Kyle Shanahan
San Francisco 49ers
Mike Vrabel
New England Patriots
Assistant Coach of the Year
Coach
Team
DC Vic Fangio
Philadelphia Eagles
DC Brian Flores
Minnesota Vikings
DC Vance Joseph
Denver Broncos
OC Klint Kubiak
Seattle Seahawks
OC Josh McDaniels
New England Patriots
