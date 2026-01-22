SI

NFL Announces Finalists for MVP, Other Major Season Awards

The winners will be announced at the NFL Honors on Thursday, Feb. 5.
Matthew Stafford is up for NFL MVP.
Matthew Stafford is up for NFL MVP. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The NFL officially announced the Associated Press’s finalists for their major end-of-season awards on Thursday, ahead of this year’s NFL Honors. The ceremony—hosted by Jon Hamm—will take place at 9:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, Feb. 5, during Super Bowl LX week in Santa Clara, Calif.

The AP annually presents eight awards that are officially recognized by the league. They are Most Valuable Player, Offensive Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, Comeback Player of the Year, Offensive Rookie of the Year, Defensive Rookie of the Year, Coach of the Year and Assistant Coach of the Year.

Five finalists have been named for each award. Here’s a look:

Most Valuable Player

Matthew Stafford.
Stafford is the frontrunner to win NFL MVP. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Finalist

Team

QB Josh Allen

Buffalo Bills

QB Trevor Lawrence

Jacksonville Jaguars

QB Drake Maye

New England Patriots

RB Christian McCaffrey

San Francisco 49ers

QB Matthew Stafford

Los Angeles Rams

Offensive Player of the Year

JSN
Jaxon Smith-Njigba led the NFL in receiving yards in 2025. | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Finalist

Team

QB Drake Maye

New England Patriots

RB Christian McCaffrey

San Francisco 49ers

WR Puka Nacua

Los Angeles Rams

RB Bijan Robinson

Atlanta Falcons

WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Seattle Seahawks

Defensive Player of the Year

Myles Garrett.
Myles Garrett broke the NFL's single-season sack record in 2025. | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

Player

Team

DE Will Anderson Jr.

Houston Texans

LB Nik Bonitto

Denver Broncos

DE Myles Garrett

Cleveland Browns

DE Aidan Hutchinson

Detroit Lions

DE Micah Parsons

Green Bay Packers

Comeback Player of the Year

Stefon Diggs
Stefon Diggs caught 85 passes for 1,013 yards and four touchdowns a season after tearing his ACL. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Player

Team

WR Stefon Diggs

New England Patriots

DE Aidan Hutchinson

Detroit Lions

QB Trevor Lawrence

Jacksonville Jaguars

RB Christian McCaffrey

San Francisco 49ers

QB Dak Prescott

Dallas Cowboys

Offensive Rookie of the Year

Tet McMillan
Tetairoa McMillan is considered the favorite to win Offensive Rookie of the Year. | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Player

Team

QB Jaxson Dart

New York Giants

WR Emeka Egbuka

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

RB TreVeyon Henderson

New England Patriots

WR Tetairoa McMillan

Carolina Panthers

QB Tyler Shough

New Orleans Saints

Defensive Rookie of the Year

Carson Schwesinger.
Carson Schwesinger tallied 89 total tackles as a rookie. | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Player

Team

DE Abdul Carter

New York Giants

S Nick Emmanwori

Seattle Seahawks

LB James Pearce Jr.

Atlanta Falcons

LB Carson Schwesinger

Cleveland Browns

S Xavier Watts

Atlanta Falcons

Coach of the Year

Mike Vrabel
Mike Vrabel has the Patriots on the doorstep of a Super Bowl appearance. | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Coach

Team

Liam Coen

Jacksonville Jaguars

Ben Johnson

Chicago Bears

Mike Macdonald

Seattle Seahawks

Kyle Shanahan

San Francisco 49ers

Mike Vrabel

New England Patriots

Assistant Coach of the Year

Vance Joseph
Vance Joseph's defense led the NFL in sacks in 2025. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Coach

Team

DC Vic Fangio

Philadelphia Eagles

DC Brian Flores

Minnesota Vikings

DC Vance Joseph

Denver Broncos

OC Klint Kubiak

Seattle Seahawks

OC Josh McDaniels

New England Patriots

