Toronto Blue Jays Now Dealing with Another Injury in the Bullpen
It turns out that Erik Swanson isn't the only Toronto Blue Jays reliever dealing with an injury at spring training.
Ryan Burr is also, according to Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.
Blue Jays reliever Ryan Burr has been battling right shoulder fatigue and won’t be in a game any time soon.
Burr’s limited to light throwing for now; Blue Jays expect to have a clearer sense of next steps in a few days
While it doesn't explicitly say so, it seems highly unlikely that Burr will be ready for Opening Day and should begin the year on the injured list. With Swanson also set to begin the year on the IL, the Jays are already facing questions in an undermanned bullpen.
The 30-year-old Burr is a five-year veteran of the Chicago White Sox and Blue Jays, going 4-5 over 100 career appearances. He's posted a 4.10 ERA and was hoping to make the Jays roster and serve as an answer for a bullpen that really struggled last season.
The Jays had one of the worst bullpen units in the sport last year and went out and signed both Yimi Garcia and Jeff Hoffman to help this offseason. Toronto finished last in the American League East at 74-88 and is hoping to turn it around this year.
In addition to bullpen improvements, Toronto went out and added some thump to their lineup by signing Anthony Santander to a big deal in free agency. They also traded for middle infielder Andres Gimenez, previously of the Cleveland Guardians.
Related MLB Stories
JAYS PEN ISSUES: Erik Swanson is likely to start the year on the injured list for the Blue Jays. Here's what's bothering him. CLICK HERE:
FUN HISTORY FOR JOSE: The Brewers recently signed veteran lefty Jose Quintana and he's set to make some fun history when he hits the field this year. CLICK HERE:
BRAVES SEARCHING: After losing Sean Murphy to an injury, the Atlanta Braves are reportedly looking for catching help, including a pair of former White Sox. CLICK HERE:
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.