Toronto Blue Jays Officially Announce Hiring of Three More Coaches For 2025 Season
The Toronto Blue Jays made it official on Monday, hiring three more coaches to their on-field major league coaching staff.
They made the announcements on social media:
OFFICIAL: We've made the following coaching appointments under Manager John Schneider: Lou Iannotti as Assistant Hitting Coach, Graham Johnson as Bullpen Coach, and Sam Greene as Assistant Pitching Coach.
Welcome to the #BlueJays!
The Jays put out a lengthy press release on the hires but here are the basics that you need to know: Iannotti is 32 years old and is coming off a 2024 season spent with the world champion Los Angeles Dodgers.
Iannotti will assist new hitting coach David Popkins, who was also hired earlier this offseason.
Johnson is 39 years old and was most recently the pitching coach for the Yankees' Triple-A affiliate in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. He previously worked for the Houston Astros and has experience at the collegiate level.
Greene is 27 years old and had already been in the Jays organization as a Senior Pitching Research Specialist. He has been with the Jays for four years and played his college baseball at McGill University. These are the final hires for the Jays at the major league-level.
The Blue Jays are coming off a season in which they finished 74-88 and were last in the American League East. The Jays are one of the more fascinating teams in the sport, given that they could likely stand to benefit from a rebuild, but they appear intent on taking at least one more run at a title with the Vladimir Guerrero Jr./Bo Bichette core.
Both players are free agents after the 2025 season.
