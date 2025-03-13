Blue Jays' Anthony Santander Says There Was 'Zero Chance' He Returned to Orioles
Anthony Santander spent the first eight years of his MLB career with the Baltimore Orioles, finally making an All-Star appearance and winning a Silver Slugger in 2024.
The familiarity and upward trajectory weren't enough to force Orioles general manager Mike Elias to extend himself for Santander, though, and the club let the 30-year-old outfielder walk when he hit free agency last fall.
The Toronto Blue Jays wound up adding Santander on a five-year, $92.5 million contract in January, poaching the slugger from their division rival. Santander is now slated to face his former team 13 times a season for the remainder of the decade.
Santander got his first taste of that Thursday, when the Blue Jays hosted the Orioles for a spring training showdown at TD Ballpark. He went 1-for-4 at the plate, notching a single in the bottom of the seventh, as Toronto went on to win 6-4.
After the game, Santander was asked if he thought there was a real chance he was going to stay in Baltimore.
"Nah, zero chance, zero chance at all," Santander said. "They make an offer, but it wasn't even close. We get it, we understand, it's a business side. Mike (Elias) is really smart about it, we're smart about it too. So you have to be patient and Toronto just gave me the opportunity."
The Orioles signed Tyler O'Neill to a three-year, $49.5 million deal in December, effectively marking the end of Santander's tenure in Baltimore. O'Neill is expected to start in the Orioles' outfield alongside veteran Cedric Mullins and 2024 AL Rookie of the Year runner-up Colton Cowser, with top prospect Heston Kjerstad in the mix as well.
Santander hit .235 with 44 home runs, 102 RBIs, an .814 OPS and a 2.9 WAR last season. His 154 homers since the start of the 2019 season rank seventh among American League players in that span.
The Blue Jays will now be the beneficiaries of that power, slotting Santander into a lineup that already included All-Stars in Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette and George Springer. Gold Glove winners Daulton Varsho and Andrés Giménez are in line to contribute as well.
FanGraphs is giving Baltimore an 18.1% chance to win the AL East in 2025, compared to Toronto's 14.5% chance.
Related MLB Stories
- DEVERS CHANGES TONE: Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers may be willing to move to designated hitter after all, even if it isn't his preferred position. CLICK HERE
- RAYS STADIUM DEAL AXED: Owner Stu Sternberg announced Thursday that the Rays were backing out on the stadium agreement they had reached with St. Petersburg. CLICK HERE
- TURNER WEARS KIMONO: Upon arriving in Japan for the Tokyo Series, veteran infielder Justin Turner donned a custom robe inspired by the Cubs' logo and colors. CLICK HERE
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.