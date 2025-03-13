Fastball

Chicago Cubs Veteran Justin Turner Shows Off Kimono Robe Ahead of Tokyo Series

Justin Turner was among those gifted a custom Chicago Cubs-inspired Yukata robe when the team arrived for the Tokyo Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Sam Connon

Salt River Pima-Maricopa, Arizona, USA; Chicago Cubs first baseman Justin Turner (3) gets ready for a game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick.
Salt River Pima-Maricopa, Arizona, USA; Chicago Cubs first baseman Justin Turner (3) gets ready for a game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick. / Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images
In this story:

On top of the $6 million salary he secured last month, Justin Turner received another perk from the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday.

The Cubs arrived in Japan for the upcoming Tokyo Series, giving them a week to prepare for the season-opening two-game set against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Turner and his teammates checked into their hotel Wednesday, discovering a different kind of uniform waiting for them.

Turner took to social media to post a photo of himself wearing a traditional Yukata robe, which is a lightweight, casual kimono. He shared part of the description of the robe as well, which detailed the inspiration behind the custom-designed "special gift."

"The pattern features Seigaiha (Blue Ocean Waves), a cherished Japanese decorative motif," the note read. "These motifs, arranged in elegant fan shapes, represent harmony and stability which bring an auspicious meaning to the design. The bold red accent, inspired by the Cubs iconic 'C' logo, adds a contemporary touch."

Turner, 40, inked a one-year deal with the Cubs in February. He spent the last two seasons with the Boston Red Sox, Toronto Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners after suiting up for the Dodgers in each of the previous nine campaigns.

During his time with the Dodgers, Turner played games in Sydney, Australia, and Monterrey, Mexico. Next week will mark his first time playing MLB games in Japan, though.

The Cubs and Dodgers will face off Tuesday and Wednesday in the first regular season action of the season. It remains to be seen if Turner will start in either contest, or if Matt Shaw and Michael Busch will eat up all the innings at the corner infield spots.

Related MLB Stories

  • NASHVILLE STARS DROP HAT: The ownership group "Music City Baseball" continued its campaign to get the Nashville Stars added to MLB as an expansion team. CLICK HERE
  • BUTLER ROASTS HARRIS: After Michael Harris II said he beat Lawrence Butler in a race, the Athletics outfielder called the Braves star fat and told him to lay off the donuts. CLICK HERE
  • RED SOX TRAILER DROPS: Netflix shared a first look at "Clubhouse: A Year with the Red Sox" on Wednesday, previewing the eight-part docuseries about the 2024 season. CLICK HERE

Follow Fastball On SI on social media

Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.

You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.

Published
Sam Connon
SAM CONNON

Sam Connon is a Staff Writer for Fastball on the Sports Illustrated/FanNation networks. He previously covered UCLA Athletics for Sports Illustrated/FanNation's All Bruins, 247Sports' Bruin Report Online, Rivals' Bruin Blitz, the Bleav Podcast Network and the Daily Bruin, with his work as a sports columnist receiving awards from the College Media Association and Society of Professional Journalists. Connon also wrote for Sports Illustrated/FanNation's New England Patriots site, Patriots Country, and he was on the Patriots and Boston Red Sox beats at Prime Time Sports Talk.

Home/News