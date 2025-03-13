Chicago Cubs Veteran Justin Turner Shows Off Kimono Robe Ahead of Tokyo Series
On top of the $6 million salary he secured last month, Justin Turner received another perk from the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday.
The Cubs arrived in Japan for the upcoming Tokyo Series, giving them a week to prepare for the season-opening two-game set against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Turner and his teammates checked into their hotel Wednesday, discovering a different kind of uniform waiting for them.
Turner took to social media to post a photo of himself wearing a traditional Yukata robe, which is a lightweight, casual kimono. He shared part of the description of the robe as well, which detailed the inspiration behind the custom-designed "special gift."
"The pattern features Seigaiha (Blue Ocean Waves), a cherished Japanese decorative motif," the note read. "These motifs, arranged in elegant fan shapes, represent harmony and stability which bring an auspicious meaning to the design. The bold red accent, inspired by the Cubs iconic 'C' logo, adds a contemporary touch."
Turner, 40, inked a one-year deal with the Cubs in February. He spent the last two seasons with the Boston Red Sox, Toronto Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners after suiting up for the Dodgers in each of the previous nine campaigns.
During his time with the Dodgers, Turner played games in Sydney, Australia, and Monterrey, Mexico. Next week will mark his first time playing MLB games in Japan, though.
The Cubs and Dodgers will face off Tuesday and Wednesday in the first regular season action of the season. It remains to be seen if Turner will start in either contest, or if Matt Shaw and Michael Busch will eat up all the innings at the corner infield spots.
