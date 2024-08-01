Toronto Blue Jays OF Gets Nominated For Prestigious League-Wide Award
On Thursday, every Major League Baseball team announced its winner of the Heart & Hustle Award. Each of the 30 teams gets a team-wide winner with a league-wide winner being named in November after the World Series ends.
For the Toronto Blue Jays, the team winner is outfielder Dauton Varsho. It's his third year in a row being named a league-wide nominee and his second with Toronto. He had previously played for the Arizona Diamondbacks, coming over in a trade before the 2023 season.
MLB.com had more on the award itself:
The Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association (MLBPAA) is pleased to announce the 30 preliminary winners of the 2024 Heart and Hustle Award. This esteemed award honors active players who demonstrate a passion for the game of baseball and best embody the values, spirit and traditions of the game. The Heart and Hustle Award is also the only award in Major League Baseball that is voted on by former players. Voting is conducted prior to the All-Star break.
The 28-year-old Varsho is hitting just .199 this year with 13 homers, 46 RBI and nine stolen bases. He plays excellent defense and runs well, always playing with a joy despite the Blue Jays being in last place in the American League East right now.
For his career, he's in his fifth season. He's a lifetime .223 hitter who hit a career-high 27 homers in 2022 with the Diamondbacks.
The Blue Jays will be off on Thursday but will be back in action on Friday night against the New York Yankees.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.