Toronto Blue Jays Remain Interested in Chicago White Sox Free Agent Yoan Moncada
Former Chicago White Sox third baseman Yoan Moncada is "generating a lot of interest" on the free agent market, BeisbolFR's Francys Romero reported Friday.
Romero issued a similar report in November, shortly after Chicago declined their $25 million club option on Moncada. Even though he suffered a hand injury representing Cuba at the 2024 WBSC Premier12 tournament, the interest in Moncada seemingly has not waned.
The Toronto Blue Jays, Seattle Mariners and New York Yankees were among the teams monitoring Moncada at the time. Now, Romero singled out the Blue Jays as one of the teams with "real interest" in Moncada.
Moncada, 29, was limited to 12 games in 2024 due to a left adductor strain. It marked the latest in a long line of injuries that has plagued the infielder over the past few seasons, derailing his once-promising career.
When the Boston Red Sox traded Moncada to Chicago as part of the Chris Sale deal in 2016, he was a consensus top-five prospect in baseball. He then hit .315 with 25 home runs, 79 RBI, a .915 OPS and a 5.2 WAR in 2019, finishing 21st AL MVP voting.
The White Sox awarded Moncada with a five-year, $70 million extension the following offseason, only to see his production immediately tail off. Throughout his contract, Moncada hit .244 with a .721 OPS, averaging 17 home runs, 71 RBI and a 2.6 WAR per 162 games.
And while Moncada appeared in 86.1% of Chicago's games from 2017 to 2021, he went on to see action in just 42.8% of their contests from 2022 to 2024.
If the Blue Jays think Moncada still has gas left in the tank, they would certainly be buying low on a distressed asset.
Ernie Clement is currently in line to serve as Toronto's Opening Day third baseman, while top prospect Orelvis Martinez can play the position as well. That hasn't stopped the Blue Jays from going after All-Star free agent Alex Bregman this offseason, though, so Clement and Martinez are unlikely to prevent them from pursuing Moncada either.
