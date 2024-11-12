Toronto Blue Jays Reportedly Have First Meeting with Juan Soto
According to ESPN MLB Insider Jeff Passan, the Toronto Blue Jays have the first meeting with superstar free agent Juan Soto.
Passan says that meeting will happen this week and will take place in California.
It's no wonder, then, some of the biggest markets in baseball are lining up for his services. Soto is starting to take meetings with teams this week in California, and the Toronto Blue Jays will be first, according to major league sources. After trying to land Shohei Ohtani last winter, the Blue Jays are serious about adding a star alongside Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and have targeted Soto.
First and foremost, it's just noteworthy to see that the Jays have real interest in Soto. After finishing last in the American League East this season, Toronto could have opted to reset the organization. Instead, they appear to be making a real run at it again in 2025. It will be the final year of the Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette core, so adding Soto gives that core its best chance to win and also guards against one or both of them leaving in free agency after the season.
By meeting with Soto first, the Blue Jays will have the opportunity to create a great first impression and put pressure on other clubs. We covered what the sales pitch for Soto should be on Monday, and if the Jays play their cards right, they can make it so Soto has real attachment to Toronto right away.
However, going first also comes with some pitfalls. While you can make a strong first impression, you are also the most easily forgotten as the meetings go on. Soto is set to meet with the Red Sox, Yankees and Mets after Toronto.
Soto hit .288 this year with 41 homers and 109 RBI. He was named a finalist for the American League MVP Award on Monday night.
