Blue Jays Reportedly in "Active" Discussions with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. For Contract Extension
According to Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet, the Toronto Blue Jays are in active discussions with first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. over a contract extension.
Blue Jays are actively negotiating an extension with Vladimir Guerrero Jr., and he's the most important hitter in their lineup so the recent NYM trade speculation feels like wishful thinking on the part of the Mets (and possibly an attempt to gain leverage on Pete Alonso).
There have also been rumors that the Jays are in discussion with longtime Mets first baseman Pete Alonso. They could absolutely have both players, with Alonso and Guerrero Jr. splitting time at first base and designated hitter, and Guerrero Jr. also getting time at third.
This report is recently the first we've heard of the two sides (Guerrero Jr. and the Jays) being involved in "active" discussions this offseason. Guerrero Jr. went on a podcast in the Dominican Republic and said the Blue Jays original offer to him wasn't close to what he was looking for, and then Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported that the two sides were more than $100 million apart.
Guerrero Jr. has said he's willing to sign with the Blue Jays if they meet his number, so perhaps Toronto is getting closer to that. Reports have indicated he wants at least $450 million. He's a free agent after the 2025 season and has said he won't negotiate beyond the first day of spring training, which is just about a month from now.
Guerrero Jr. hit .323 last season with 30 homers and 103 RBI. He made his fourth All-Star Game and finished sixth in the MVP voting.
