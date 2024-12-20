Toronto Blue Jays Reportedly "In Talks" with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. About Contract
According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Toronto Blue Jays are in talks with superstar Vladimir Guerrero Jr. about a contract extension, though nothing is imminent.
Rosenthal wrote the following on Friday:
The Jays are in talks with Guerrero about a long-term extension that would buy him out of his final year of arbitration and free agency. They are fielding interest in Bichette, who also is entering his walk year. And they are at least on the periphery of the Bregman sweepstakes, though other free agents, for now, appear better fits.
The Blue Jays are at a crossroads. They want to compete, as evidenced by their going-after Shohei Ohtani last year and Juan Soto this year. However, they didn't land either player and finished in last place in the American League East in 2024. They might be better served going through a total rebuild, but they don't seem to want to do that.
Signing Guerrero Jr. long-term would at least give the organization a pillar to build around and his security could help other free agents want to sign in Toronto.
Guerrero Jr. hit .323 this season with 30 homers and 103 RBI. He finished sixth in the American League in MVP voting and remains one of the best offensive playeres in the American League.
In order to sign him, the Jays would have to likely shell out at least $500 million. Rosenthal says it could be more if they want to actually stop him from testing the free agent market.
