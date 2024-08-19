Fastball

Toronto Blue Jays Reportedly Looking to Sign All-Star to New Contract

The Toronto Blue Jays are heading into an incredibly important off-season, and it looks like they've made their stance clear on superstar Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Brady Farkas

Toronto Blue Jays first base Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) celebrates after hitting a double during the fourth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on Aug 17.
Toronto Blue Jays first base Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) celebrates after hitting a double during the fourth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on Aug 17. / Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

As the Toronto Blue Jays head into an incredibly important offseason, they've reportedly made their preference known in the battle of Bo Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Per Bob Nightengale of USA Today on Sunday:

The Toronto Blue Jays are expected to entertain trade offers this winter for shortstop Bo Bichette, who has no plans to stay in Toronto once he’s a free agent after the 2025 season. 

First baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is also a free agent after the 2025 season, but the Blue Jays want to try signing him before he hits free agency. 

OK, maybe the Jays aren't making the choice, and maybe Bichette is making it for them, but the point still stands: It appears as if Toronto will try to build around Guerrero Jr. moving forward.

And that would seem like a good choice, wouldn't it? Still just 25 years old, Guerrero Jr. has proven to be one of the best hitters in the game. Though he had a down year in 2023, he's rebounded this year to hit .317 with 25 homers and 80 RBI. He also hasn't had the usual lineup support, given that Bichette has been on the injured list multiple times this year and has played just 79 games.

Though Toronto may want to ink Guerrero Jr. to a long-term deal, there's no telling just how much he will cost. For comparisons sake, Rafael Devers was given a contract extension of $330 million by the Boston Red Sox, so that would seem like a reasonable starting point.

The Blue Jays will take on the Cincinnati Reds on Monday night at 7:07 p.m. ET.

Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media

Continue to follow our FanNation on SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.

Published
Brady Farkas

BRADY FARKAS

Brady Farkas is a baseball writer for Fastball on Sports Illustrated/FanNation and the host of 'The Payoff Pitch' podcast which can be found on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Videos on baseball also posted to YouTube. Brady has spent nearly a decade in sports talk radio and is a graduate of Oswego State University. You can follow him on Twitter @WDEVRadioBrady. 

Home/News