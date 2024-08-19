Toronto Blue Jays Reportedly Looking to Sign All-Star to New Contract
As the Toronto Blue Jays head into an incredibly important offseason, they've reportedly made their preference known in the battle of Bo Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Per Bob Nightengale of USA Today on Sunday:
The Toronto Blue Jays are expected to entertain trade offers this winter for shortstop Bo Bichette, who has no plans to stay in Toronto once he’s a free agent after the 2025 season.
First baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is also a free agent after the 2025 season, but the Blue Jays want to try signing him before he hits free agency.
OK, maybe the Jays aren't making the choice, and maybe Bichette is making it for them, but the point still stands: It appears as if Toronto will try to build around Guerrero Jr. moving forward.
And that would seem like a good choice, wouldn't it? Still just 25 years old, Guerrero Jr. has proven to be one of the best hitters in the game. Though he had a down year in 2023, he's rebounded this year to hit .317 with 25 homers and 80 RBI. He also hasn't had the usual lineup support, given that Bichette has been on the injured list multiple times this year and has played just 79 games.
Though Toronto may want to ink Guerrero Jr. to a long-term deal, there's no telling just how much he will cost. For comparisons sake, Rafael Devers was given a contract extension of $330 million by the Boston Red Sox, so that would seem like a reasonable starting point.
The Blue Jays will take on the Cincinnati Reds on Monday night at 7:07 p.m. ET.
