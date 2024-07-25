Toronto Blue Jays Reportedly Make Major Decisions Ahead of Trade Deadline
The Toronto Blue Jays are among the most disappointing teams in baseball this season but according to reports, they aren't ready to pull the plug on this core just yet.
The Jays, who have several players who could command big prices at the trade deadline, reportedly plan to keep most of their team together for another run at the playoffs in 2025.
Per Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet:
But since the Blue Jays plan to keep the door open on contending in 2025, prying away the likes of Kevin Gausman, Chris Bassitt, Jose Berrios and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will be extremely difficult. Rival teams can still try, of course. It’s not like Ross Atkins is about to hang up on a fellow GM midway through a trade offer.
According to sources, though, the Blue Jays aren’t shopping those players or the injured Bo Bichette. If buyers want to acquire someone like Guerrero Jr., they’d have to bowl the Blue Jays over. The safe guess is that doesn’t happen.
Based on that report, Toronto appears willing to move rental players like Justin Turner, Yimi Garcia and Yusei Kikuchi, but the willingness to keep the rest of the core together is certainly noteworthy. We already knew that they planned to keep Guerrero Jr. and Bichette, so the new news really comes down to Bassitt and Gausman and Berrios.
Entering play on Thursday, the 35-year-old Bassitt is 8-8 this season with a 3.71 ERA. He's made 20 starts and is a former American League All-Star. He's in his 10th year with the Oakland Athletics, New York Mets and Blue Jays. He led the American League in wins a season ago with 16. He's 70-50 lifetime and will be a free agent after the 2025 season.
As for Gausman, he's 33-years-old and is also 8-8 this season. He has a 4.55 ERA, striking out 109 batters in 110.2 innings. He led the American League in strikeouts a season ago with 237.
He's in his 12th year with the Baltimore Orioles, Atlanta Braves, Cincinnati Reds, San Francisco Giants and Blue Jays. He's 96-99 in his career with a 3.89 ERA.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.