Toronto Blue Jays Reportedly Sign Free Agent Anthony Santander
According to a report from Jon Morosi of MLB Network, the Toronto Blue Jays and free agent outfielder Anthony Santander have agreed to a contract.
No terms are available at the time of this posting. The deal is pending a physical.
The deal is a major win for the Blue Jays, and their fans, who have finished behind in the chase for top free agents for the last two offseasons. Toronto missed out on Shohei Ohtani last year, only to miss out on Juan Soto, Corbin Burnes, Max Fried, Roki Sasaki, Teoscar Hernandez and Tanner Scott this year.
The 30-year-old Santander is native of Venezuela and coming off an incredible year for Baltimore where he hit .235 with 44 homers and brought in 102. A lifetime .246 hitter, he helped Baltimore get to the playoffs in back-to-back seasons (2023 and 2024). He obviously knows the American League East well and will step right into the middle of the Blue Jays lineup alongside Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette.
Santander has hit 28 homers or more in each of the last three seasons and has brought in at least 89 runs in each of those years also. He will provide immediate depth for the lineup.
Defensively, it's unclear where Santander will play at this moment. Gold Glover Daulton Varsho is set to play center field, while the Jays also have George Springer, Joey Loperfido and Myles Straw as outfield options. Santander can also play designated hitter.
The Blue Jays are also linked to Alex Bregman and Pete Alonso in free agency.
