Toronto Blue Jays Reportedly Thought of as Threat to Sign Juan Soto This Offseason
On Sunday, reports surfaced that the Los Angeles Dodgers were interested in signing superstar (and free agent to be) Juan Soto this offseason.
It's unknown if Soto wants to play for the Dodgers, but it's certainly a tantalizing idea to pair Soto with Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman in the same lineup. The Dodgers can afford it given that Ohtani's massive contract is made up of nearly all deferrals.
The Yankees undoubtedly want Soto back in their lineup for 2025 and beyond and the New York Mets are obvious suitors given their deep pocketbooks, but Yankees people reportedly also have some fear about Soto signing with the Toronto Blue Jays.
Per Jon Heyman of the New York Post:
Yankees people see the Mets (and maybe the Blue Jays) as the real threat in the Soto derby, and they don’t believe Soto wants to return to Southern California any more than Shohei Ohtani wanted to come to New York. As for Soto and the Dodgers, a Yankees person had two words: “Never happen.”
Now, Soto signing in Toronto would obviously be a massive win in that it lengthens the Blue Jays lineup and weakens the Yankees in the American League East. Since the Blue Jays made a real run at Ohtani last year, they also do have the money to make a run at Soto as well.
However, there are real questions about the Jays right now as well. While they have the physical money, do they want to use it on Soto? If they were to use it on Soto, could they afford both him and a Vladimir Guerrero Jr. extension? Would they need to trade away Guerrero Jr. to save money and recoup prospects?
Furthermore, where are the Jays organizationally right now? After a last-place finish in the division in 2024, are they close to contending or should they start a pseudo-rebuild?
These are all questions that need to be answered after the conclusion of the World Series.
