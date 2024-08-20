Toronto Blue Jays Shortstop to Take Key Step in Injury Rehab This Week
The Toronto Blue Jays have been playing without superstar shortstop Bo Bichette for essentially the entire second half of the season, but they are hoping that will change soon.
Bichette, who has been out with a calf injury, is expected to take a big step toward returning this week.
Per Keegan Matheson of MLB.com on social media:
The #BlueJays expect Bo Bichette (calf) to start running in the next 2-3 days, John Schneider says. He’s already doing some hitting and defensive drills in Dunedin.
Given the length of his absence, Bichette will need a rehab assignment before returning but the hope would be that he can play for most or all of September.
It's been an incredibly down year for the usually reliable Bichette. He's hitting just .223 with four home runs this season, failing to protect Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in the lineup. All this will lead to a fascinating offseason for Toronto.
Reports on Sunday indicated that the Blue Jays would entertain trade offers for Bichette this offseason, but given his current season, the team may be selling low on him. Perhaps they will keep him and try to spin him off at the trade deadline next year after having him rebuild some value.
The Blue Jays lost the opener of their series to the Cincinnati Reds on Monday night, 6-3, at Rogers Centre. They are now 58-67 on the year. They are in last place in the American League East, which is a major deviation from the playoff appearances of the last two years.
