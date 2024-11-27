Toronto Blue Jays Sign Infielder Michael Stefanic to Minor League Contract
The Toronto Blue Jays have signed infielder Michael Stefanic to a minor league contract, Klutch Sports’ Nate Heisler announced Wednesday.
Stefanic spent his entire professional career in the Los Angeles Angels’ organization, until he was removed from their 40-man roster in October and granted free agency in November. He made his MLB debut in 2022 and proceeded to appear in 90 games over the next three seasons.
The 28-year-old second and third baseman is now set to join the Blue Jays for their big league Spring Training camp in 2025.
Stefanic initially joined the Angels as an undrafted free agent out of Westmont College in 2018. He appeared in 14 games in the Arizona Fall League and Pioneer League that year, batting .351 with an .834 OPS.
After batting .282 with a .722 OPS across Single-A and High-A in 2019, Stefanic took a massive leap forward coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic. He hit .336 with a .901 OPS between Double-A and Triple-A in 2021, then he put up a .310 batting average and .833 OPS between Rookie Ball and Triple-A in 2022.
Stefanic enjoyed a career year in 2023, batting .365 with a .930 OPS in Triple-A. In 2024, Stefanic hit .389 with a .966 OPS in Triple-A, although he wound up spending more time in the big leagues.
For his minor league career, Stefanic has hit .331 with an .861 OPS, averaging 11 home runs, 32 doubles, 87 RBI, 96 runs and 11 stolen bases per 162 games. In the majors, however, he owns a .232 batting average and .591 OPS and 0.0 WAR, failing to hit a home run in 264 career plate appearances.
It remains to be seen if Stefanic will have a real shot at earning an MLB roster spot in Toronto, or if he was just brought in to provide organizational depth. Will Wagner, Davis Schneider and Leo Jiménez are slated to split time at second base, while Ernie Clement is in line to return as the Blue Jays’ everyday third baseman.
Top prospect Orelvis Martínez could also get time at second and third now that his PED suspension has run its course.
