Toronto Blue Jays Stars Reportedly Make Thoughts Known Ahead of Trade Deadline
Toronto Blue Jays stars Bo Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. have reportedly made their thoughts known ahead of the looming trade deadline.
Per Bob Nightengale of USA Today on Sunday:
Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette has told friends that he would welcome a trade, while first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. badly wants to stay in Toronto and is open to signing a long-term extension.
Both players are possible trade targets, but the Jays have indicated they don't want to move either, at least right now. Each player has an additional year of team control so the Jays could attempt to run it back next year or they could move on from one of them in the offseason as more teams may want to bid for their services.
Though he apparently would be open to it, the waters are muddied for Bichette. He's currently on the injured list and is also in the midst of a dreadful season. He's hitting just .223 and has four home runs. He's gone through multiple stints on the injured list, so there are obvious questions about his health down the stretch. He has a calf strain currently.
In terms of Guerrero, this seems to be the first time we've heard that he wants to stay in Toronto. A four-time All-Star, he has 16 home runs this season and has found his swing again over the last month. Though he would command a major price on the trade market, he could be the kind of player that the Jays want to build around.
