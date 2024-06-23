Fastball

Toronto Blue Jays Top Prospect Orelvis Martinez Suspended For Violating PED Policy

Two days after making his MLB debut, Toronto Blue Jays infielder Orelvis Martinez has been caught breaking the league’s PED policy and suspended 80 games.

Jun 19, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Orelvis Martinez (13) fields balls during batting practice before game against the Boston Red Sox at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports / Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
Toronto Blue Jays infielder Orelvis Martinez has been suspended 80 games for violating MLB’s performance-enhancing drug policy, the league announced Sunday.

Martinez, who is ranked as the No. 2 prospect in Toronto’s farm system and the No. 68 prospect in all of baseball, made his big league debut on Friday. He then tested positive for Clomiphene, a fertility drug that is on the league’s banned substance list.

The 22-year-old released a statement accepting his punishment, while also explaining why he was taking Clomiphene. As it turns out, Martinez and his girlfriend had been trying to start a family for two years, and he was prescribed Rejun 50 while in the Dominican Republic this past offseason.

“We wanted to keep this matter private, even within our family, and trusted the doctor who assured us this treatment did not include performance-enhancing drugs," Martinez said. "Therefore, I made the mistake of not disclosing this to my team or the MLBPA.”

The Blue Jays released a statement of their own, as executive vice president and general manager Ross Atkins assured that the club is standing with Martinez.

"We were both surprised and disappointed to learn of Orelvis Martinez's suspension," Atkins said. "We will do everything in our power to ensure Orelvis has learned from his mistake.”

Martinez was called up on Tuesday when All-Star shortstop Bo Bichette hit the injured list, but he did not make his MLB debut until Friday’s game against the Cleveland Guardians. He went 1-for-3 with a single and a strikeout.

The infielder hit 28, 30 and 28 home runs with 87, 76 and 94 RBI in each of the past three minor league seasons.

Martinez was batting .260 with 16 home runs, 46 RBI and an .867 OPS through 63 Triple-A contests in 2024.

Instead of injecting life into a Blue Jays offense in desperate need of a spark, Martinez now won’t be eligible to join the club again until September.

