Toronto Blue Jays Traded Hall of Famer Roy Halladay 15 Years Ago Monday
Fifteen years ago Monday (Dec. 16), the Toronto Blue Jays made one of their most important organizational moves ever in trading ace pitcher Roy Halladay to the Philadelphia Phillies.
In the deal, the Blue Jays acquired pitcher Kyle Drabek, Michael Taylor and catcher Travis d'Arnaud. Only d'Arnaud has gone onto to a lengthy and successful career, as he's still playing with the Los Angeles Angels.
Halladay went onto spend four years with the Phillies, winning the National League Cy Young Award in 2010.
All in all, Halladay had a 16-year major league career, including 12 with the Jays. He was an eight-time All-Star and a two-time Cy Young winner. Unfortunately, he never made the playoffs with Toronto, but he did get there in 2010 and 2011 with Philly. He famously tossed a no-hitter in the playoffs with the Phillies as well.
Known to be a workhorse, Halladay led the major leagues in complete games in five different seasons. He also led his own respective league in innings pitched four times, topping out at 266.0 innings in 2003.
Halladay was tragically killed in a plane crash in 2017 at just the age of 40. He was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown 2019.
He is also a member of the Blue Jays "Level of Excellence," a prestigious honor that serves as a team's "Ring of Honor."
The following comes from the Jays website:
Halladay cemented his imprint on the game as one of the greatest pitchers of his generation. Among his accomplishments included eight All-Star appearances and two Cy Young awards - one of six pitchers to win the honour in both the American and National Leagues. At the time of his retirement, he was the active Major League leader in complete games with 67, including 20 shutouts.
