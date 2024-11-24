Blue Jays Vet Says Team Should Focus on Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Then Juan Soto
This offseason, the focus for the Toronto Blue Jays has been on trying to sign free agent slugger Juan Soto.
However, the team shouldn't forget about trying to lock up slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr., according to veteran pitcher Jose Berrios.
"When we sign 'Vlady', we can sign whoever they want. But I think the priority should be Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and, then, if we add Juan Soto, it would be a perfect world,
Berrios made the comments to El Vocero before a charity event in Puerto Rico. It should be noted that the content above has been translated from Spanish to English.
Guerrero Jr., who is headed into the final year of his contract, has been the face of the Blue Jays for years now, and Berrios wants it to stay that way. Guerrero Jr. delivered a monster year at the plate for the Jays, hitting .323 with 30 homers and 103 RBI. He won his second Silver Slugger Award at first base, posting a .396 on-base percentage as well.
The Blue Jays have the resources to sign both Soto and Guerrero Jr., but it remains to be seen if they'd want to invest potentially $1 billion in two players.
As for Soto, he's coming off a season that saw him finish in the top three of American League MVP voting. He hit .288 with 41 homers and 109 RBI for the New York Yankees, who advanced all the way to the World Series.
The 26-year-old Soto is already a World Series (2019) champion and a former batting champion.
