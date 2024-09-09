Toronto Blue Jays Veteran Pitcher Up For Prestigious Roberto Clemente Award
Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Chris Bassitt has been named as the team's nominee for the prestigious Roberto Clemente Award, which is akin to the NFL's "Walter Payton Man of the Year."
The award is given to a player who shows the best that baseball has to offer both on and off the field and rewards those who give back to the community.
You can read the full release from the team below, but here's a portion of the announcement:
Chris Bassitt and his wife Jessica have always strongly believed in giving back to the community that supports them (both on and off the field) and that sports positively impact children’s emotional and physical well-being. Chris and Jessica embraced their new team, country and community by creating “Bassitts Pitch In” -- an initiative that supports children facing barriers and helps them find a sense of belonging through sport.
Since the start of the 2023 season, the Bassitts pledged to donate $10,000 (USD) for every game Chris pitches and the Blue Jays win. Additionally, the Bassitts have also called upon fans to “pitch in” along with them and support the initiative. With the program now in its second season, the Bassitt family and supporters have donated nearly $300,000 (USD) to Bassitts Pitch In, and this number continues to grow as the 2024 season continues.
Bassitt is also involved in giving back to those who have served in the military. While not the only factor, a fan vote is part of the process for picking a Clemente Award winner. Fans can vote here until Sept. 29.
The 35-year-old Bassitt is 9-13 this season with a 4.30 ERA. In his 10th year with the Chicago White Sox, Oakland Athletics, New York Mets and Blue Jays, he's 71-55. He owns a 3.60 ERA.
The winner of the Roberto Clemente Award will be honored at the 2024 World Series.
