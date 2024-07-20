Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Moves into First Place on this Historic List

(Related) Most total bases - #BlueJays player within their first 6 career seasons:

1412- Guerrero (2019-24)

1409- George Bell (1981, 1983-87)

1385- Alex Rios (2005-09)

1253- Lloyd Moseby (1980-85)

1251- Aaron Hill (2005-10)

1182- Jose Cruz (1997-02)

1168- Jesse Barfield (1981-86) https://t.co/SjR5La1yoJ