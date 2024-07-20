Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Moves into First Place on this Historic List
The Toronto Blue Jays dropped the first game out of the All-Star break on Friday night, losing 5-4 to the Detroit Tigers. The loss moves the Blue Jays to 44-53 on the year while the win moves Detroit to 48-50.
Given that both teams are currently out of the playoff picture, both could end up being sellers at the looming trade deadline. In the case of Toronto, they could be having a true firesale, but that will remain to be seen.
In the loss, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI. With his performance, he moved to the top of this impressive all-time list.
Most total bases - @BlueJays player within their first 6 career seasons:
1412- Guerrero (2019-24)
1409- George Bell (1981, 1983-87)
1385- Alex Rios (2005-09)
1253- Lloyd Moseby (1980-85)
1251- Aaron Hill (2005-10)
1182- Jose Cruz (1997-02)
1168- Jesse Barfield (1981-86)
One of the best young hitters in baseball, Guerrero Jr. is hitting .288 this season with 15 homers and 57 RBI. The 25-year-old was just named to another All-Star Game and has put up these numbers even despite all the trade rumors that have swirled around him for the last month.
Despite those rumors, it doesn't appear likely that Toronto will move Guerrero Jr., perhaps opting to move him in the offseason when there are more suitors. He'll be a free agent at the end of the 2025 season.
The Blue Jays and Tigers will play again on Saturday at 3:07 p.m. ET
Yusei Kikuch will pitch for Toronto.
