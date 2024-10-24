Toronto Blue Jays World Series Champion Nominated for Big Award in Post-Playing Days
Congratulations are in order for National Baseball Hall of Famer and former Toronto Blue Jays World Series champion Dave Winfield, who was nominated for a prestigious post-playing award.
Per the team on social media:
Congratulations to Dave Winfield on being named a Curt Flood Award Finalist – given to a former player who demonstrates devotion to the @MLBPA and advancement of Players' rights!
One of the best athletes to ever play the game, Winfield spent 22 years in the big leagues with the San Diego Padres, New York Yankees, Minnesota Twins, California Angels, Cleveland Indians and Blue Jays.
All in all, he hit 465 career home runs. He was a 12-time All-Star, a seven-time Gold Glover, and a six-time Silver Slugger. He spent just one year with the Blue Jays (1992), helping Toronto win its first-ever World Series championship.
Ironically enough, Oct. 24 is the 32-year anniversary of that first title, which came against the Atlanta Braves.
Winfield played 156 games in that season, batting .290 with 26 homers and 108 RBI. That was his final year getting more than 100 RBI. It came in his age 40 season and he finished fifth in American League MVP voting.
He hit .227 in that 1992 World Series and he had three RBI.
Winfield was inducted into the Hall of Fame back in 2001.
The Blue Jays also won the title in 1993, though Winfield wasn't there to be a part of it. Toronto advanced to the ALCS in 2015 and 2016 as well but haven't been back to the World Series since the '93 season.
