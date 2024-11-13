Trade Rumors Surrounding Tampa Bay Rays All-Star Yandy Díaz Come Back to Life
The Tampa Bay Rays already sold off a solid chunk of their core at the deadline this summer, and their dealing may continue into the winter.
Left fielder Randy Arozarena got traded to the Seattle Mariners, while third baseman Isaac Paredes got sent to the Chicago Cubs, relieverJason Adam went to the San Diego Padres, starting pitcher Zach Eflin joined the Baltimore Orioles and infielder Amed Rosario was shipped to the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Rays did at least hold onto All-Star first baseman Yandy Díaz, despite rumors that he could be on the move as well.
Four months later, those rumors have resurfaced.
MLB.com's Mark Feinsand compiled his seventh annual All-Trade Rumor Team on Tuesday, picking out the most notable players at each position who could be on the move this offseason. Díaz was Feinsand's pick at first base.
Feinsand described the buzz around a potential Díaz trade as "Medium," which was only outdone by Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Garrett Crochet.
Díaz hit .281 with 14 home runs, 65 RBI, a .755 OPS and a 1.6 WAR in 2024, all of which were significant dropoffs from his numbers in 2023. That year, Díaz won the AL Batting Title and a Silver Slugger, placing sixth in AL MVP voting after hitting .330 with 22 home runs, 78 RBI, a .932 OPS and a 5.2 WAR.
The 33-year-old first baseman is a .288 hitter with an .806 OPS for his career, averaging 18 home runs, 76 RBI and a 3.4 WAR per 162 games since arriving in Tampa Bay in 2019.
Díaz is set to make $10 million in 2025. He also has a $12 million club option tacked onto his contract for 2026, and it does not feature a buyout clause.
Feinsand also singled out Rays second baseman Brandon Lowe as his selection at second base, although he admitted the buzz factor surrounding him was "Low." Tampa Bay picked up its $10.5 million club option on Lowe earlier this month, and they have an $11.5 million club option for 2026 as well.
Díaz and Lowe are the two highest-paid position players on the Rays' roster. Outfielder Jose Siri is expected to rank third on that list after hitting arbitration, although Spotrac is projecting him to make just $2.5 million in 2025.
Tampa Bay could tear its lineup down to the studs by shedding salary and picking up prospects in exchange for Díaz and Lowe in the coming months. Alternatively, they could buy back in and try to follow up on a sub-.500 season by pushing for a sixth playoff berth in seven years.
