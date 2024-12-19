Fastball

Trading Vladimir Guerrero Jr. a 'Last Resort' For Toronto Blue Jays, Per Report

Even if they fail to sign Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to a contract extension this winter, the Toronto Blue Jays might not be willing to trade the All-Star slugger until next July.

Aug 29, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Toronto Blue Jays designated hitter Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) reacts after hitting a double to drive in a run against the Boston Red Sox in the third inning at Fenway Park. / David Butler II-Imagn Images
The Toronto Blue Jays view trading All-Star first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. as "a last resort," ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Thursday.

Passan did not include Guerrero on his long list of players currently on the trade market, which instead featured St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado, Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert Jr., San Diego Padres infielder Luis Arraez and over a dozen other big-name veterans. He noted that Toronto was willing to give Juan Soto upwards of $700 million earlier this offseason, and that they can now spend that money elsewhere after Soto decided to join the New York Mets.

Rather than spreading that cash across a handful of other additions, though, the Blue Jays could hand a big chunk of it over to Guerrero, who is set to become a free agent himself next November.

Guerrero is coming off his second appearance on the All-MLB First Team, finishing 2024 with a .323 batting average, 30 home runs, 103 RBI, .940 OPS and 6.2 WAR. He made his fourth consecutive All-Star appearance, won his second career Silver Slugger and finished sixth in AL MVP voting.

Over the past four seasons, Guerrero has hit .293 with an .887 OPS, averaging 34 home runs and 101 RBI a year.

Passan theorized that the Blue Jays could change course on Guerrero if they fail to extend him and struggle to open 2025. That would make the 25-year-old one of the most notable candidates to get moved ahead of the trade deadline in July, even if he would only be viewed a rental at that point.

Spotrac has calculated Guerrero's market value to be $427.1 million over 12 years. As it stands, the largest contract in Blue Jays history remains the six-year, $150 million deal they gave to outfielder George Springer in 2021.

Toronto is currently in the market for third baseman Alex Bregman and starting pitcher Corbin Burnes, both of whom are seeking contracts worth $200 million or more. Acquiring one – or both – of them would show Guerrero that the team intends to compete, but it would also make it tougher for the Blue Jays to afford the slugger next winter.

