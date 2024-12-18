Toronto Blue Jays Could Sign Both Alex Bregman and Corbin Burnes, Per MLB Insider
The Toronto Blue Jays may have struck out on Shohei Ohtani last winter, then Juan Soto earlier this month, but they are continuing to swing for the fences in free agency.
As it stands, Toronto is one of the favorites to land former Cy Young winner Corbin Burnes, who could net an even bigger contract than the $218 million deal the New York Yankees gave Max Fried last week. They are also still in the market for third baseman Alex Bregman, another All-Star seeking a contract worth $200 million or more.
While adding either one of those players could be considered a success for the Blue Jays, the Athletic's Jim Bowden went one step further.
Bowden published an article Tuesday morning in which he suggested potential trades and free agent signings for a handful of contenders across MLB. For the Blue Jays, he proposed that they sign both Bregman and Burnes.
Adding Burnes would solidify Toronto's starting rotation, which already features reliable veterans in Kevin Gausman, José Berríos, Chris Bassitt and, plus a breakout star in Bowden Francis.
Burnes would be the undoubted ace if he were to join the Blue Jays, coming off a dominant season with the Baltimore Orioles during which he went 15-9 with a 2.92 ERA and a 3.4 WAR. Across his final four seasons with the Milwaukee Brewers, Burnes went 37-22 with a 2.86 ERA and a 15.2 WAR.
The 30-year-old right-hander has made four consecutive All-Star appearances and has placed top-eight in Cy Young voting five years in a row.
Bregman isn't riding quite as high as Burnes, but the two-time World Series champion has compiled an impressive resume of his own.
Between 2018 and 2019, Bregman hit .291 with a .970 OPS. The Houston Astros standout contended for MVP both years, making two All-Star appearances while racking up 72 home runs, 215 RBI and a 16.8 WAR.
In the five seasons since, though, Bregman has hit .261 with a .795 OPS, averaging 25 home runs, 94 RBI and a 4.6 WAR per 162 games. The 30-year-old third baseman hit .260 with 26 home runs, 75 RBI, a .768 OPS and a 4.1 WAR in 2024.
The largest contract in Blue Jays franchise history belongs to Bregman's former Astros teammate, George Springer, who has two seasons left on his six-year, $150 million deal. By all accounts, Bregman and Burnes are both projected to surpass that number.
MLB Trade Rumors predicted at the beginning of the offseason that Burnes would ink a seven-year, $200 million contract, while they had Bregman down for $182 million over seven years.
Splurging on Bregman and Burnes would solidify the Blue Jays' spot in the playoff conversation in 2025, which would be a welcome sight coming off a lost season in 2024. However, making a combined commitment of roughly $400 million could complicate how Toronto moves forward with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette, both of whom are set to hit free agency next offseason.
The pair of homegrown All-Stars might be leaving at the end of 2025 regardless, so perhaps bringing in Bregman and Burnes could give Toronto one last chance to win a title with their current core. Past that, adding two highly-coveted free agents would show that the Blue Jays mean business, and that they plan on contending in the future as well, regardless of where Guerrero and Bichette end up.
