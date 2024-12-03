Trevor Story's $140 Million Deal with Boston Red Sox Called One of Worst in Baseball
Heading into the 2022 season, the Boston Red Sox signed free agent shortstop Trevor Story to a six-year deal worth $140 million.
It seemed like a prudent deal at the time. First, Story was coming of an All-Star-caliber career in Colorado. Second, he would pair with Xander Bogaerts to make up one of the best middle infields in all of baseball. Though Story would play second, he would also serve as shortstop insurance in case Bogaerts left in free agency after 2022, which he did.
Fast-forward three years later and Story's deal is one of the worst in baseball, according to The Athletic. The publication ranked his deal as the fifth-worst in the sport right now.
In only 163 games over the past three years, Story has a mere .296 on-base percentage and an 89 OPS+. He made a surprise return from the shoulder injury and hit .270 with two home runs in September, providing a small glimpse of hope. But after all the injuries, the chances of Story taking his opt-out after this coming season are slim. As the Red Sox look to return to contention, they must hope Story can stay healthy and find his form of old even as he enters his age-32 season.
Story has hit just .232 for Boston and has only 21 homers and 90 RBI. He does have the aforementioned opt-out after this season but barring a huge bounce back, the team is likely saddled with this deal through 2027.
Through nine years in the majors, Story is a .265 hitter with 158 homers. He hit 37 back in 2018 and 35 more in 2019. He's also stolen 129 bases and is known as an excellent defender.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.