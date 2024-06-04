Fastball

Tucupita Marcano Banned From Baseball, Four Others Punished For Gambling

Former Pittsburgh Pirates' infielder Tucupita Marcano was banned from baseball for life on Tuesday for violation of the league's gambling policy. Four other players were suspended as well. Here's what you need to know:

Brady Farkas

Jun 30, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Tucupita Marcano (30) turns a double play over Milwaukee Brewers third baseman Owen Miller (6) to end the third inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Five players received punishments on Tuesday under Major League Baseball's sports betting policy. Current San Diego Padres' infielder Tucupita Marcano was banned for life, as we had heard was possible on Monday.

Per MLB.com's Mark Feinsand:

MLB announced the following suspensions for unrelated violations of MLB's sports betting policy:

*Padres INF/OF Tucupita Marcano: permanently ineligible
*A's RHP Michael Kelly: 1 year
*Padres LHP Jay Groome: 1 year
*Phillies INF José Rodríguez: 1 year
*D-backs LHP Andrew Saalfrank: 1 year

Marcano reportedly gambled on baseball, including on his own team, while on the injured list last season. He was claimed off waivers by the Padres this offseason and hasn't played anywhere this season because he's been rehabbing a torn ACL.

The 24-year-old Marcano is a native of Venezuela who made his major league debut with San Diego during the 2021 season. He debuted with the Padres but got more time with Pittsburgh in both the 2022 and 2023 seasons. He's a .217 lifetime hitter through 447 plate appearances. He hit three homers during the 2023 season.

As for the other names on the list:

-Kelly was the 48th overall pick in the 2011 draft. The 31-year-old is 43-50 in his minor league career.

-Groome was a former top prospect of the Boston Red Sox and is currently in the Padres' organization. The 25-year-old is 19-34 in his minor league career and has yet to debut in the big leagues.

-The 23-year-old Rodriguez debuted for the Chicago White Sox in 2023, playing in one game. He's hitting .265 this year at Double-A.

-Saalfrank is 26 years old and made appearances for the Diamondbacks in both 2023 and 2024. He's 4-1 in 18 games at Triple-A this season.

