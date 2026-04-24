Two 2025 Contenders Who Have Already Dug Their Graves in 2026

The 2026 season is almost a month old. While it's still very early in the season, we are starting to see who some of the true contenders will be.

Often times, there are teams that were expected to do well that end up falling short of expectations and digging their graves early in the season. By that point, it is often too late to overcome such a dreadful start.

Such is the case again in 2026. Some teams that were in the mix last year are falling on hard times. Here are two contenders from 2025 that have already dug their graves in 2026.

Two 2025 contenders with all hope lost in 2026

Apr 17, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Taijuan Walker (99) throws a pitch against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Philadelphia Phillies

After the New York Mets snapped their 12-game losing streak, another team quickly became the most miserable squad of 2026.

That team is the Philadelphia Phillies. They have now lost nine consecutive games and are tied with the Kansas City Royals for the worst record in Major League Baseball. Even the Mets are out of last place after winning two consecutive games.

Philadelphia has a strong nucleus in place with players such as Bryce Harper, JT Realmuto, Kyle Schwarber, Trea Turner, Aaron Nola and Zack Wheeler. Unfortunately for them, their core is aging, and that has led to them falling on hard times in 2026.

There is still time for Philadelphia to pull it together and get back to the top of the National League East, but they are already 9 1/2 games back of first place.

New York Mets

Speaking of the Mets, they just snapped their 12-game losing streak. They also got Juan Soto back from the injured list, only to lose Francisco Lindor. That is leading to a lot of struggles for a team that had a busy offseason.

The losses of Edwin Diaz and Pete Alonso can surely be felt, and with key players on the injured list, they may ultimately keep sinking in the NL East. Bo Bichette also hasn't quite lived up to expectations.

If the Mets can't turn it around, it's possible that they could sell off players on expiring contracts such as Freddy Peralta. They too are far back in the NL East, even with all of the talent they have on their roster, so it will be interesting to see if they can turn things around.

Both teams appear to be digging themselves holes too big to climb out of.