Two Dark-Horse Teams That Could Be Surprise Contenders in 2026

The 2026 Major League Baseball season is in full swing. There is still a lot of time left to determine who will be true contenders this year and who will ultimately be missing out on the party, but there is a lot to be excited about for a lot of fanbases thus far.

Every season, it seems as though there are at least one or two teams that end up playing the role of spoiler and surprising the baseball pundits. Sometimes, they'll even make it to the postseason and put together an unexpected run in October.

Here are two teams that could conjure a little devil magic in 2026.

Athletics

Apr 12, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; Athletics third baseman Max Muncy (3) and first baseman Nick Kurtz (16) celebrate after defeating the New York Mets 1-0 at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The Athletics can be an interesting team to watch. Their pitching staff could use some work, but if they stay hot and are contending at the trade deadline, it wouldn't be a surprise to see them potentially grab some arms.

Offensively, they are pretty strong. They have Shea Langeliers, Max Muncy, Jacob Wilson, Zack Gelof, Jeff McNeil, Lawrence Butler, Tyler Soderstrom and reigning American League Rookie of the Year Nick Kurtz.

Brent Rooker is on the injured list, but once he is back, the offense should be in good shape. That will be how they win most of their games this season. They are 8-8 to start the year, but are only one game back of the Texas Rangers in the AL West, so they shouldn't be slept on as the season progresses and the playoff picture becomes more clear.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Apr 13, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte (4) hits a solo home run against the Baltimore Orioles during the third inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Arizona was shopping Ketel Marte last offseason, only to pull him off the trade market. They also added Nolan Arenado in a trade with the St. Louis Cardinals and brought back Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly.

Kelly is returning from the injured list on Tuesday against the Baltimore Orioles, so that should give the pitching staff a boost. Entering Tuesday's action, they are 9-8 and sit just 3 1/2 games back of the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West.

They have a strong young core that features Corbin Carroll, Geraldo Perdomo and Alex Thomas as well, so there is a way that they can at least stay in the NL West race or potentially even grab a wild card spot at the end of the season. There is a lot to like about this young team, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see them playing meaningful games in September.