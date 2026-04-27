Alex Cora Next Job Power Rankings: Phillies, Mets Top List

One of the most intriguing managers in Major League Baseball is now out there for the taking after the Boston Red Sox fired Alex Cora over the weekend.

The move shocked the baseball world and the dust hasn't fully settled. While the Red Sox still need to work through the decision and fallout, one team's loss could be another's gain. USA Today's Bob Nightengale wrote on X that Cora could be "managing again within a week if he chooses."

So, why should a club hire Cora quickly right after being fired by Boston? Well, he has a World Series win under his belt and had a 621-541 record in eight seasons in Boston, despite front office shifts that led to less spending, trading stars away, and the chief baseball officer job having turnover. If that's the success he can have over there, imagine if there was some stability?

There are teams out there that should be interested right now. Here are the top four teams that should be in the mix for Cora.

No. 4: Kansas City Royals

Apr 25, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. (7) is congratulated by teammates after scoring during the fourth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The Kansas City Royals haven't lived up to expectations so far this season. Kansas City is 11-17 and tied with the Chicago White Sox for last place in the American League Central. The AL Central isn't overtly strong right now. The Cleveland Guardians and Detroit Tigers are leading the division with 15-15-14 records. The Royals could make a run, but a new voice wouldn't hurt.

No. 3: Houston Astros

Apr 25, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa (1) hits a double during the first inning against the New York Yankees at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Houston Astros have potential, but have been floundering this season. Houston actually has the worst record in the American League at 11-18. Plus, it doesn't hurt that Cora has experience over in Houston with a handful of the core pieces still in town.

No. 2: New York Mets

Apr 22, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets designated hitter Juan Soto (22) follows through on a single against the Minnesota Twins during the eighth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Mets and Astros are close on this list, but New York gets the edge simply because of the fact that it has much more firepower than Houston. The Mets have more money than anyone else and they know how to spend it. The Mets have been underperforming, to say the least, at 9-19. Cora is someone who arguably could get more out of this star-studded roster.

No. 1: Philadelphia Phillies

Jun 24, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski prior to the game against the New York Mets at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: John Geliebter-Imagn Images | John Geliebter-Imagn Images

Dave Dombrowski is the president of baseball operations for Philadelphia and already has won a World Series with Cora when the two were both over with the Red Sox. Philadelphia is also 9-19 on the season, to the surprise of many. A change is necessary, and Cora is the best option on the board.